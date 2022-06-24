Wildfire Consumes Thousands of Acres, Prompts Evacuations in Palo Pinto County

A wildfire in Palo Pinto County has consumed thousands of acres and prompted evacuations, authorities say.

The fire, dubbed the Dempsey Fire, consumed 6,500 acres by Friday night in a rural area west of Mineral Wells and was 12% contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.

"All flanks of the fire are active. Crews are focused on life safety, structure protection and establishing containment lines," the Forest Service said.

The Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office said evacuations were encouraged in the area north of U.S. 180, south of Texas 254, east of Farm-to-Market 4 and west of Texas 337.

"The Dempsey Fire has showed extreme fire activity as temperatures rose through the afternoon, the fire made a hard push to the northwest and has jumped the Brazos River and FM Rd," Mineral Wells Fire and EMS wrote on Facebook.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the town of Graford should be making preparations to evacuate.

Donations can be delivered to the Palo Pinto VFD at 620 Oak Street in Palo Pinto.

The Mineral Wells Fire Department said additional fire relief supplies can be dropped from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Well of Life Church parking lot, located at 2514 U.S. 380 in Mineral Wells. Items in need include: