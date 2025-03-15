Wildfire burns 8 acres in Wise County

At least ten homes were evacuated Friday afternoon after a grass fire quickly spread through a neighborhood just outside Springtown in Wise County.

Firefighters were called out just before 1 p.m. Friday to the 1400 block of Three Skillet Road.

“I feel lucky, I seen it out the back door,” Laurie Maikell said. Maikell’s mobile home was a few feet away from the flames. Maikell yelled for her stepdaughter to run next door to alert her grandparents.

The woman was able to get her grandparents out safely. She was later seen filling buckets of water to protect her property.

“My neighbor grabbed his tractor and came running,” Maikell said. “I think that helped a lot. I hope it helps a lot of people down the road.”

According to the Wise County Office of Emergency Management, the fire spread northeast. Witnesses recalled seeing how the wind pushed the flames across the road, inching closer to homes.

Jason Paradise, Fire Chief for Wise County ESD #1 told NBC 5 that 8 acres were burnt. However, no injuries were reported.

Paradise helped direct the county’s Strike Team on Friday. The team staged in Decatur equipped with tankers and brush trucks.

“The conditions today allow a fire of any type to allow a grass fire to outrun the capabilities of the fire department. With these elevated winds and extremely low humidities, grass fires can accelerate very quickly to the point that brush apparatus could not contain that spark,” Paradise said.

Ryan Salazar lives along Three Skillet Road just across the street from where the flames were first spotted. He had just left work minutes prior.

“I’m real thankful if it weren’t for them, it could have spread a lot more,” Salazar said about the response from firefighters.

According to Paradise, at least 25 firefighters from different departments helped contain the flames and prevent damage to the homes.

The fire was contained by 4 p.m.

However, just before 6 p.m. Friday, crews in Wise County responded to another grass fire in the Decatur area.

On Facebook, Wise County Office of Emergency Management said, “Crews are responding to a grass fire in the area of PR 3248/PR 3249. We urge all residents to avoid the area for your safety and to allow emergency crews to work without obstruction.”

Less than an hour later, officials provided an update.

“Fire is out. Command terminated,” the post read.

Officials urged people to stay alert and have an evacuation plan.

Wise County OEM shared a list of shelter locations on its Facebook page. People can also call the Emergency Operations Center at 940-273-7181.