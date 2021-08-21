Wife of Republican Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Allen West Arrested on DWI Charge

The wife of Republican Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West was arrested Friday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated while her grandson was in the car.

Angela West was booked into the Dallas County jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, according to a police report. Allen West said in a tweet posted just after 3 p.m. that she had been released. She does not appear in jail records.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

According to the report, Angela West was pulled over around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Northwest Highway, near Loop 12 and Harry Hines Boulevard. The report said the officer believed she was intoxicated and performed a sobriety test, which led to her arrest.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.