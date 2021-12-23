Wife of Officer Killed in Crash Returns Home From Hospital

The wife of a police officer killed in a crash in Euless last month is returning home from the hospital on Thursday.

According to the Euless Police Department, Priscilla Cervantes is being released from JPS Hospital at around 11:30 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Police said she regained consciousness over the weekend and she was moved out of ICU and into a regular hospital room.

Officials with the Euless Police Department released a statement saying "She continues to regain strength in many areas, as she was even able to drink some liquids on her own. As of this morning, Priscilla was able to communicate verbally with family by her side. Though she has a very long road to recovery, her doctors are very pleased with her progress as she continues to make strides in her healing process."

She is returning home to be with her two sons who were also in the car at the time of the crash, police said.

Her husband, Det. Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes, died last month when a suspected intoxicated driver ran a red light at an intersection in Lake Worth and struck the officer in his personal vehicle while he was off duty.

Funeral arrangements for Det. Cervantes are still pending, as Priscilla continues to recover.