On Thursday morning, Texas state lawmakers will hear the testimony of a Dallas wife and mother whose husband was killed in a road rage shooting more than four years ago.

Chris Murzin was killed while driving along I-20 in Southern Dallas on Feb. 11, 2001.

Members of the House Transportation Committee will then decide the fate of a bill aimed at solving crimes committed on state highways, where traffic cameras do not record live video feeds.

Murzin, 53, was driving westbound on I-20 just before the South Polk Street exit when another vehicle pulled up to his driver's side and opened fire, killing the husband and father of three.

His murder remains unsolved.

If passed, House Bill 2621 would direct the Texas Department of Transportation to record and temporarily save traffic camera feeds for at least 30 days.

The introduced bill text states:

A recording made under this section is confidential and not subject to disclosure under Chapter 552, Government Code, except that the department may provide access to a recording to a law enforcement agency for use related to a criminal investigation.

“I’m going to tell them a little bit about our story,” said Christina Murzin. “The biggest obstacle in solving Chris’ case was that it happened on a Texas highway. I was completely surprised that TxDOT cameras don’t record, and I think a lot of people are surprised.”

While TxDOT provides live video feeds, traffic cameras are not actively recorded.

In Murzin’s murder, the only reason detectives have a glimpse of the suspect’s silver or light-colored SUV, possibly a GMC, is thanks to a nearby business with surveillance video.

Chris Murzin was on a work trip, driving his 2002 black Yukon Denali.

The deadly encounter happened at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2001.

An unrelated tragedy struck North Texas that same day: a 130-car pileup in Fort Worth claimed the lives of six people.

Murzin had previously been named University Park’s Citizen of the Year for his dedication to helping others, including revamping a park for children of all abilities.

His dedication was also inspired by his own son with special needs.

Dallas Rep. Morgan Meyer authored the bill and provided the following statement to NBC 5:

“It has been an honor to work alongside Christina Murzin as she carries forward the legacy of her late husband, Chris Murzin, by championing efforts to support law enforcement in solving murder cases. Chris was a devoted public servant and a deeply respected member of our community—his tragic death will never be forgotten.

House Bill 2621 takes an important step toward strengthening public safety and accountability by ensuring that video footage from Texas highways is preserved and made available to law enforcement. This critical evidence can play a key role in solving crimes, identifying suspects, and providing closure for victims’ families. By improving access to this kind of information, the bill also enhances the ability of emergency responders and public safety officials to act swiftly and effectively.”

Murzin is hopeful this would help secure arrests and convictions, if not in her case, then for others.

“While our case is a road rage, the video from the TxDOT cameras could help hit and runs, drug trafficking, drug smuggling, border safety. There are so many crimes that happen on our highways that I really am hopeful the TxDOT cam video could give law enforcement that edge to help them solve these crimes.”

A TxDOT spokesperson told NBC 5 they do not comment on pending legislation.

The Dallas District alone has 746 cameras, according to TxDOT.

What, if any, cost would be incurred is not clear.

Murzin says whatever the cost is would be a “drop in the bucket” of the state’s overall budget.

She has been on a relentless mission to bring her husband’s elusive killer to justice.

The family has posted billboards, offered hefty rewards, and enlisted technology experts over the past four years.

Murzin says while the latest effort doesn’t make their loss easier, it does bring them hope—hope that other families will be spared their pain and anguish.

Murzin will testify at about 9 a.m. in Austin, her loving husband on her mind.

“Tomorrow is our anniversary,” she said, becoming emotional. “It would have been our 32nd wedding anniversary, so he’ll be very near. Very near and I just hope that we continue to make the world a better place in his honor and help other people not go through what we’re going through.”

