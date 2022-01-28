Widow Pushes to Carry on Pastor Husband's Mission

Pastor Dennis Winston started Beckley Community Church in Oak Cliff in 2015. On Sunday, his funeral service will be held at his church. Winston died unexpectedly earlier this month after a septic infection.

"My husband was here and gone within 24 hours," his widow, Tanyss Winston said.

"I actually pleaded with God. I actually bargained with Him. I said, 'Lord, please don't take my husband from me,' and I said, 'I'll do whatever you want me to do, but please don't take him.'"

Instead of flowers or food, Winston is asking for donations to replace a stolen air conditioning unit at the church, make long-overdue repairs, and keep her husband's mission alive.

"Sometimes God will break your heart to change your heart," Winston said. "He would have wanted this church to continue."

The church has been around since the 1950s.

It was formerly called Beckley Hills Baptist Church.

It played a role in a chapter of Dallas history, hosting the funeral for J.D. Tippit, the police officer Lee Harvey Oswald shot before his capture in the Texas Theater.

Winston said her husband took over the church in 2015 and changed the name. A juvenile probation officer by career, Winston was a born preacher.

"My husband was all about spreading the Good News of the gospel and winning souls to Christ," Winston said. "Not so much about having a large church."

On Friday morning, church members were busy getting the chapel ready for their pastor's funeral on Sunday.

"He would want them to give so that we can continue building God's kingdom," Winston said.