Widow of Murdered Security Officer Speaks Out

The widow of a security guard who was shot and killed while working on an ATM is now speaking out.

Jose Montes, 28, was outside the Neighborhood Credit Union in Cockrell Hill on September 14 when police said a gunman approached him, demanded property, shot him and took off.

He leaves behind a fiancee and a baby boy who just turned six-months-old.

"Every time he comes from work, the first thing he goes to is straight to his baby. 'Daddy missed you so much,'" said Amara Both, Montes' widow. "It's just very hard. We looked forward to our future," Both added.

Both are asking anyone with information to come forward.

There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas Police or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

