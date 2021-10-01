Widow of Man Killed While Walking Dog in Oak Cliff Allegedly Planned His Murder

The widow of a man who was shot and killed in October of 2020 begged for help in finding her husband's killer despite allegedly planning his murder, according to a report by the Dallas Morning News.

According to the Dallas Morning News, 49-year-old Jennifer Faith pleaded with the public for any tips that could lead to the killer’s arrest.

Officials said she secretly orchestrated the murder of James “Jamie” Faith, a 49-year-old American Airlines technology director, almost one year ago with help from a former lover with whom she was having an affair.

She helped to set up a GoFundMe page for her family’s benefit after her husband was gunned down as the couple walked their dog in north Oak Cliff, the Dallas Morning News reported.

According to the Dallas Morning News, her indictment was updated Tuesday to include a count of use of interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire, which carries a possible punishment of life in prison and the death penalty.

Faith was arrested in February on a federal charge of obstruction of justice. Investigators said text messages from her phone after the shooting revealed that she had been in an “emotional affair” with 48-year-old Darrin Ruben Lopez, a Tennessee man she had dated in high school and college, the Dallas Morning News reported.

