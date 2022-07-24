Oak Cliff

Widow of Dallas Pastor Continues Church Legacy

She found the courage to preach, in his place, for just the second time ever.  

By Yona Gavino

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A powerful voice has returned to take the pulpit.

Pastor Dennis Winston started the Beckley Community Church in Oak Cliff in 2015. Following his sudden January death after a septic infection, his widow, Tanyss Winston is carrying on his mission in words. 

“I feel an urgency to do what God is asking all of us to do,” said Winston.  “I feel like I’ve always been a minister, being an oncology nurse. I’ve always ministered to patients.” 

The church has been around since the 1950s and was previously named the Beckley Hills Baptist Church. The building itself has faced setbacks.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“We are not using the sanctuary because we don’t have an air conditioner, and it’s very costly. Someone actually removed the air conditioner from the property,” said Winston. 

Despite the loss of her husband and the weariness of the building, Winston is determined to persevere. 

“I feel like even though my husband is no longer here, the church is still going, and we’re going to try hard to keep it going. As long as the presence of the Lord is here, I think we’re going to be just fine,” said Winston.” 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

joppa 17 mins ago

After Train Derailment, Joppa Community Urges for Quicker Cleanup

Dallas 2 hours ago

Dallas Apartment Roof Collapses, No Injuries Reported

The church has received donations to buy a new air conditioner. 

For now, additional ministers from Concord Church will be stepping in to preach on Sundays.

This article tagged under:

Oak CliffDallasChurch
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us