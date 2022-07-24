Widow of Dallas Pastor Continues Church Legacy

A powerful voice has returned to take the pulpit.

Pastor Dennis Winston started the Beckley Community Church in Oak Cliff in 2015. Following his sudden January death after a septic infection, his widow, Tanyss Winston is carrying on his mission in words.

“I feel an urgency to do what God is asking all of us to do,” said Winston. “I feel like I’ve always been a minister, being an oncology nurse. I’ve always ministered to patients.”

The church has been around since the 1950s and was previously named the Beckley Hills Baptist Church. The building itself has faced setbacks.

“We are not using the sanctuary because we don’t have an air conditioner, and it’s very costly. Someone actually removed the air conditioner from the property,” said Winston.

Despite the loss of her husband and the weariness of the building, Winston is determined to persevere.

“I feel like even though my husband is no longer here, the church is still going, and we’re going to try hard to keep it going. As long as the presence of the Lord is here, I think we’re going to be just fine,” said Winston.”

The church has received donations to buy a new air conditioner.

For now, additional ministers from Concord Church will be stepping in to preach on Sundays.