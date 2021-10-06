Timberview High School

Why There Are No Metal Detectors at Timberview High School

  • An 18-year-old opened fire inside Mansfield ISD's Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, leaving four people injured before fleeing.
  • Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.
  • The suspected gunman, Timothy George Simpkins, is now in police custody.

Throughout the day parents wondered aloud on camera and on social media why there were no metal detectors at Timberview High School where a student opened fire Wednesday.

Four people were injured, two people are still hospitalized, the suspected gunman is in custody.

Multiple people were shot at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, according to police. The suspect is now in custody, according to authorities.

Many parents believe metal detectors would have kept the gun out of the classroom. NBC 5 asked the Mansfield Independent School District to respond.

"About three and a half years ago, we created a safety committee which was comprised of parents, students, community members, teachers, faculty and staff… and the No. 1 recommendation that came out of that particular task force was they wanted to have law enforcement officers on every campus, so that's where we moved at that particular point in time," said Mansfield ISD Assoc. Superintendent for Communications Donald Williams.

Williams went on to say Wednesday's shooting calls will force a new assessment.

"We're gonna assess and evaluate every aspect of what transpired and then make recommendations as far as how we're going to move forward."

The next Mansfield ISD school board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 26.

