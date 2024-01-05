Why Sunday is the biggest online dating day of the year

Single? Then this Sunday might be your time to swipe.

Dubbed "Dating Sunday," it's the busiest online dating day of the year.

Millions of single Americans seeking a fresh start in their romantic life are expected to flood dating apps this Sunday, marking the unofficial "Dating Sunday" – the year's busiest day for online romance.

“People are acting on their resolutions. It's the same reason why gyms are so crowded in January because people are really ready -- whatever change they’re going to make they’re ready to go out and do it and a lot of times that is finding love,” said Rachel DeAlto, Chief Connection Officer at Match Group.

Dallas-based Match says it sees a 70% increase in new subscribers on "Dating Sunday."

Tinder says the number of DMs sent on the app increased by 22%.

“It’s been several years that we've been tracking this and continually see that this Sunday that this is when we have the biggest peak,” said DeAlto.

DeAlto shared some tips for members like picking profile photos that don’t keep people guessing.

“We want to see your face we want to see your eyes and we want to see just you,” she said.

She also suggests keeping your profile upbeat.

“My biggest advice is to stay positive because I've never met someone that says I want to meet a negative person,” said DeAlto.

Peak dating season, she says, is from now until Valentine’s Day when Match members will send a million messages per day.

“If I can implore anything as we enter into Dating Sunday is really let your type go. There could be someone out there that's completely opposite of what you've dated in the past but this could be your person,” said DeAlto.