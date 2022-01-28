Why Dallas Pokémon Master Leonhart is Giving Away $500k in Vintage Cards This Weekend

“I’m opening up Pokémon cards and stuff for a living ... I don’t think it’s ever going to end. I’m going to be 55 and still doing this,” Dallas-area SMU grad Lee Steinfeld, who turned 35 a few days ago, joked this week.
The attorney and SMU graduate is better known as “Leonhart” — the name he publishes videos under on YouTube where 1.58 million users subscribe to his Pokémon-themed channel.
On Saturday, Steinfeld will transform Deep Ellum venue The Bomb Factory into a replica of various locations in the original Red and Blue versions of the Game Boy Color games released in the 1990s.
And Steinfeld says he will effectively give away around $500,000 worth of his own, vintage, unopened base set Pokémon card collection to attendees who purchased $55 entry tickets for the event, which he said sold out “immediately.”
On Thursday, Sky Elements Drone Shows flew a Pokémon-themed drone show over Dallas ahead of the pop-up event.