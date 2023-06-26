Why are there more bugs in North Texas this summer?

Have you noticed more bugs, especially ants, around your home or office lately? You are not alone and there is a reason for the increase in activity.

Gregory Brandt, an administrator with Dallas-based Eco-Safe Pest Control said we can blame it on the rain… and some other things.

"We have had quite a bit of rain this June and add that to the fact that it was a fairly mild winter. All of that together really helped the insect life cycle flourish," Brandt said.

While spraying around the perimeter of your home can help, certain plants could be making your situation worse.

"The crepe myrtles are beautiful and a lot of people in North Texas have them. The problem is, they like ants and ants like them. If you have a bunch of those and some of the branches are touching your home, that is going to act like a bridge to help the ants get close to or into your property," Brandt said.

His best advice is to avoid the shrub altogether. If you really want them, make sure they are always away from the home where the branches are not touching any of your structure.

"They excrete sugary substances that really attract the ants. It's why when you go up to one of them, you see those ants just marching up the branches and around the tree," entomologist Andrew Graff said.

They also say its a great practice to walk the perimeter of your home or business regularly, to ensure there aren't any vulnerable spots that you didn't notice.

"Our phones are ringing off the hook with people trying to get all of this under control. You just really have to keep that vegetation away from your home. Keep it trimmed back and you can help to mitigate how the pests are making their way in," Brandt said.

They also warn, if you are treating pests yourself, make sure that you do it safely with gloves and protective eyewear, keeping animals and children away from the treated areas.