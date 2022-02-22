Why are Dallas Restaurants Charging Service Fees — and Do I Have To Pay Them?

Detail-oriented Dallas diners might have noticed something peculiar at the bottom of some restaurant receipts lately: What’s this extra “service charge” fee?

It’s a tactic some restaurants use to collect a little more cash during a prolonged coronavirus pandemic when food prices and labor costs are skyrocketing.

Service fees are often given to untipped kitchen workers, which in turn offers an incentive for cooks who wouldn’t ordinarily make more than an hourly wage. Restaurant operators can implement them however they want to — if they choose to at all. In Dallas, we’re seeing service fees of 3% to 10% added to the bill, not including the tip.

“We tried to withstand the pressure for as long as we could,” says Imran Sheikh, a Dallas restaurateur, talking about inflated food and labor costs. He also notes that his restaurants pay an additional 3% for anyone who uses a credit card. That isn’t a new cost, but it’s part of a heap of fees outside of his control.

His company Milkshake Concepts implemented a 3% service fee across all of its restaurants, both for dine-in and to-go. The fee might be more noticeable at a pricier restaurant like Harper’s, where a 16-ounce boneless rib-eye costs $75 and a service fee might be $6 on a $200 tab. But at happy hour at Harper’s, two half-price cocktails could mean a 50-cent fee.

