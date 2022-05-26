Whoopie! Fort Worth Women Bake Treats for Local Teachers

A partnership doing something good for students at South Hills Elementary School in Fort Worth also delivers a treat for teachers.

"I'm in the middle of making 90 Whoopie pies," said Carol Shaw, one of the women who bakes and delivers treats every month to the school's teachers.

Shaw and baker friend Judit Inanchy are members of Doxology Bible Church which adopted the Fort Worth ISD school in 2020 and provides weekly mentors through its Hero 2 Hero ministry.

Shaw and Inanchy are among the mentors and decided they wanted to do something for the teachers, too. They settled on homemade treats.

Whoopie pies, mini chocolate pies with filling, became the teachers' favorite, and the ladies have made them three times this school year.

Last week's delivery of 90 was the final delivery of of the year.

