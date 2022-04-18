It has now been six years with no answer to the question: Who murdered Missy Bevers?

The 45-year-old wife and mother of three was killed inside Creekside Church in Midlothian as she prepared to teach an early-morning fitness class.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing police tactical-type clothing, holding what appeared to be a hammer and walking with a distinct gait.

A FORENSIC PODIATRIST WEIGHS IN

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Dr. Michael Nirenberg, a forensic podiatrist based in Indiana, was asked by investigators to compare the gait of the suspect with people in videos investigators recorded.

“For the most part, I was telling them that the person was different and then there was one person who I felt walked similar to the person at the crime scene,” said Dr. Nirenberg.

TIPS CONTINUE TO COME IN... ALMOST DAILY

Six years since the killing, no one has been arrested in connection with the case.

Midlothian police say tips still come in almost daily and that all leads are investigated.

It's still unknown if the suspect is male or female or if Missy was targeted.

PODCAST LAUNCHED TO KEEP INVESTIGATION ALIVE

Renae Rodden and Crystal Lawson are hosts of True Crime Broads, a podcast that began with the intention of keeping people talking about the case.

“I think I was like everyone else. I was just riveted when it was on the news. It was the most unbelievable thing I’d ever seen,” Lawson said.

The hosts say they met on a discussion page about the case.

They’ve now recorded dozens of episodes.

Rodden has a personal connection to Missy. She said she used to work with her and still lives in the community.

“She was a mom, she was a wife, just like us,” Rodden said.

$150,000 REWARD

Lawson and Rodden have also raised money to maintain a billboard advertising a $150,000 reward being offered in connection to the case by Crimestoppers of Ellis County.

The goal, they say, is to keep as many eyes and ears on the case as possible.

“We're working and everybody is hoping for the tip that breaks this case wide open,” Rodden said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Ellis County at 972-937-PAYS (7297) or the Midlothian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 972-775-7634.