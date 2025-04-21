Who is Kevin Farrell, the former Dallas Bishop who was chosen to announce Pope Francis' death?

Pope Francis, the popular Roman Catholic pontiff who advocated a more compassionate papacy and a less traditionalist approach than his predecessor, died Monday after battling a series of health issues. He was 88.

His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, in a statement on Monday morning.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said in the announcement.

Farrell, who served as a bishop of the Diocese of Dallas in Texas from 2007 to 2016, was named as camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church in February 2019. Traditionally, the job of the camerlengo is to confirm the death of a pope.

On Monday at 1 p.m. CT, Farrell will preside over a ceremony for the certification of the pope’s death and the placement of Pope Francis’ body in his coffin. The rite will take place in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta where Pope Francis lived.

"Following the notification of the death of the Roman Pontiff Francis, in accordance with the provisions of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis (nos. 21-40), this evening, Monday 21 April, at 20.00, His Reverend Eminence Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, will preside over the rite of the certification of death and the laying of the body in the coffin," Vatican officials said in a statement.

Who is Cardinal Kevin Farrell?

Kevin Farrell was born in Dublin, Ireland, on September 2, 1947, and was ordained on December 24, 1978.

After ordination, Farrell served as chaplain of the Regnun Christi Movement at the University of Monterrey in Mexico.

On December 28, 2001, Pope John Paul II appointed Farrell as an auxiliary bishop of Washington. He served as Washington's moderator of the curia and chief vicar general until 2007.

Farrell was appointed bishop of Dallas by Pope Benedict XVI on March 6, 2007, replacing Bishop Charles Grahmann. He was installed on May 1, 2007.

On August 17, 2016, Farrell was summoned by Pope Francis to work at the Vatican on behalf of Catholics around the world.

The Pope announced that Farrell would be the Prefect of the newly established Vatican Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life. The new office combined several Vatican offices into one and would work on behalf of lay people while also directing related institutes to give merciful care to the spiritually wounded.

“I’m humbled by the fact that he would entrust me with this new department,” said Farrell at a press conference after his appointment.

During his press conference, he recounted his shock when he first received a phone call from the Pope.

“And my assistant, administrative assistant, came in and said, ‘The Pope’s on the telephone, and I felt like saying, ‘Yeah, yeah. ' Eventually she did put on the Pope, and he told me that he would like me to go to Rome because Dallas needed a much better Bishop than I am," said Farrell to a room of media who erupted in laughter.

Pope Francis named Farrell as camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church on February 14, 2019.

Farrell was appointed as president of the Commission for Confidential Matters by Pope Francis on September 29, 2020, and was later appointed as President of the Supreme Court of Vatican City on January 1, 2024.

What happens when a pope dies or resigns?

The only time papal power changes hands is when a pope dies or resigns. At that time, a whole series of rites and rituals comes into play governing the “interregnum” — the period between the end of one pontificate and the election of a new pope.

During that period, known as the “sede vacante,” or “empty See,” the camerlengo, or chamberlain, runs the administration and finances of the Holy See. He certifies the pope’s death, seals the papal apartments and prepares for the pope’s burial before a conclave to elect a new pope.

The camerlengo has no role or duties if the pope is merely sick or otherwise incapacitated.

Likewise, the dean of the College of Cardinals, who would preside at a papal funeral and organize the conclave, has no additional role if the pope is merely sick. That position is currently held by Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, 91.

In February 2025, Francis decided to keep Re on the job even after his five-year term expired, rather than make way for someone new. He also extended the term of the vice-dean, Argentine Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, 81.