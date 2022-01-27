Who Abandoned Guinea Pigs Along a Dallas Trail?

Dallas police want to know who dumped a crate containing five guinea pigs along a Dallas trail.

The abandoned crate of guinea pigs was discovered at the Santa Fe Trestle Trail in the 2200 block of South Riverfront Boulevard.

Four of the guinea pigs are doing well, but according to Dallas police one did not survive. (Dallas police only released photos of three of the surviving guinea pigs.)

If you have information about who abandoned the rodents contact Dallas Police Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or Detective C. Blanchard with Dallas Police Department's Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694 or cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com.