Dallas

Who Abandoned Guinea Pigs Along a Dallas Trail?

Dallas Police Dept.

Dallas police want to know who dumped a crate containing five guinea pigs along a Dallas trail.

The abandoned crate of guinea pigs was discovered at the Santa Fe Trestle Trail in the 2200 block of South Riverfront Boulevard.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Four of the guinea pigs are doing well, but according to Dallas police one did not survive. (Dallas police only released photos of three of the surviving guinea pigs.)

These are three of the four guinea pigs that survived being abandoned along the Santa Fe Trestle Trail in Dallas.

If you have information about who abandoned the rodents contact Dallas Police Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or Detective C. Blanchard with Dallas Police Department's Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694 or cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PoliceAnimal crueltyguinea pigs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us