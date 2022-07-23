White Settlement

White Settlement Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Arrest

By Jacob Reyes

A driver led White Settlement officers in a vehicle pursuit Saturday, ending a suspect's arrest, officials confirm to NBC 5.

The pursuit began at 2:40 Saturday afternoon when WSPD officers attempted to stop a driver who was running multiple stop signs and according to officials, was driving recklessly, endangering the public. Officers later found out the driver was part of a disturbance in the neighborhood prior to the pursuit.

The pursuit ended with the suspect arrested for evading arrest and detention. There were no injuries to the suspect, officers or the public.

