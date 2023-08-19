White Settlement

White Settlement police officers evacuate residents during Saturday house fire

NBC Universal, Inc.

White Settlement police officers sprang into action to evacuate several homes threatened by a fire Saturday afternoon.

First responders were originally called to a grass fire along the 300 block of Mirike Drive just after 12 p.m. but when they arrived they saw it was a house on fire.

Officers evacuated residents from the home and because of concerns about the dry vegetation and wind, officers evacuated other nearby homes.

The White Settlement Police Department released video from a police body-worn camera showing the efforts to evacuate residents.

Firefighters contained the fire to one home and no injuries were reported.

Investigators say the fire may have been started by a discarded cigarette.

This article tagged under:

White Settlement
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us