White Settlement Police can now launch a GPS tracker onto a car during a chase

White Settlement Police have a new tool to tag and track cars during high-speed chases.

The department said the technology increases their chances of catching drivers in car chases and keeps the community safer during those chases.

Officers had to be trained to use StarChase, a GPS tracking system.

Here's how it works: Police patrol cars have a GPS launcher mounted onto the front, with two GPS tags inside. During a chase, if officers decide to activate the launcher, a green laser projects onto the suspect's car to help them aim. With a push of a button, officers launch the GPS tracker from their car to the suspect's, which sticks using magnets and adhesives.

Once the GPS tracker lands, officers can track it using a mapping feature in their new monitoring system. Officers can decide to keep chasing, or back off from the fleeing car.

"Each situation will vary depending on the suspect’s actions, driving behaviors by the suspect, and the offense the suspect is fleeing from," the department said.

The department said if officers decide to disengage from a car chase, the dispatch center will still receive real-time updates on the driver's speed, direction, and GPS coordinates. They can then send officers to the area without alerting the driver, said the department, or even wait until the car comes to a stop.

The department also said the mapping feature can help officers keep track of when and where a driver might throw contraband or weapons from their car, allowing them to get those items later.

White Settlement Police said studies show that when police cars aren't actively pursuing offenders, those offenders tend to return to normal speeds within one minute. That, the department said, increases safety for other drivers.

The company, StarChase, reports that its technology has led to an 85% apprehension rate after reviewing 10 years of data.

White Settlement Police said they've done more than 70 active car chases since 2019, not including instances when officers decided not to chase a driver due to policy or safety concerns.

“While StarChase is not designed or intended to eliminate all vehicle pursuits, it is a technology that our leadership team wanted to evaluate,” said Chief of Police Christopher Cook in a statement. “We are optimistic that StarChase will create opportunities to allow the GPS mapping to position our responding officers in the best possible outcome to safely apprehend suspects and recover felonious vehicles."