White Settlement police arrest couple accused of stealing thousands of dollars in boots

Police in White Settlement arrested a man and woman and accused the husband and wife of repeatedly stealing boots and other items from Boot Barn.

A news release from police says "The female suspect would point to a pair of boots and the male suspect would then conceal them inside his pants. In some cases, the male suspect was able to conceal up to four pairs of boots under his pants and walk outside of the store."

Police say surveillance video from three separate incidents in February helped investigators determine the man and woman were working together. A license plate reader database helped lead to the couple's arrest.

White Settlement and Fort Worth police found the vehicle suspected in the thefts at a motel. Police arrested the couple and then got a warrant to search their room.

"The search resulted in recovery of multiple pairs of boots, ball caps, and clothing believed to belong to Boot Barn and Cavender’s Boot City," police said. The stolen items were valued at $4,875.

Fort Worth and White Settlement police along with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office charged Valentine Cardenas, 57, with theft of property. Melissa Marez, 47, is charged with theft of property in White Settlement.

Police say both bonded out of the Tarrant County jail.

Investigators believe Cardenas and Marez are involved in a retail theft ring targeting western-style clothing and boot stores across North Texas. They suspect other family members would sell stolen merchandise and boots on Facebook Marketplace.

Detectives are working with area departments to link additional offenses and charges to the suspects. The department has not ruled out the possibility of charging additional family members.

“Deterring retail theft is an important priority for our department and these cases highlight the excellent work completed by our Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Unit,” said Christopher Cook, Director of Public Safety.

“Leveraging our license plate reader technology and other databases were crucial in assisting with the identification and apprehension of both suspects. We are also grateful for the collaboration and assistance from Boot Barn and the Fort Worth Police Department in these cases.”