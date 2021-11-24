Which Stores in North Texas Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021?

The largest Dallas-Fort Worth area grocer, Walmart, won’t be open on Thanksgiving Day 2021, making when and if grocery stores are open a bigger deal this year.

According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, the pandemic changed Walmart’s view on holiday hours. Prior to last year, Walmart had always been open on Thanksgiving Day. Target also will be closed on Thanksgiving — a decision it’s making permanent.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Clothing stores like Macy's, Marshalls, JCPenney, Kohl's, Old Navy, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, and Nordstrom Rack will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Other stores like Best Buy, Home Depot, DICK's Sporting Goods, Barnes and Noble, Bed Bath and Beyond, Lowe's, Foot Locker, Office Depot, OfficeMax, PetCo, REI, and Staples will be closed as well, while Big Lots will be open for limited hours.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Hispanic and Asian specialty grocery stores such as Fiesta Mart, 99 Ranch, and El Rancho Supermercado will be open on Thanksgiving.

Click here to view the full list of grocery stores that will close on Thanksgiving Day on The Dallas Morning News website.