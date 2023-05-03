Where to Watch King Charles III's Coronation in North Texas

King Charles III will be crowned in a ceremony to assume the British throne at London's Westminster Abbey set for Saturday, May 6.

The ceremony will take place at 5 a.m. CT and North Texans are gearing up to watch the coronation during the early hours.

Watch parties will be held all around North Texas and we've gathered a guide to help you watch the historical event.

British Emporium

140 N. Main Street

Grapevine TX 76051

Price: Free

Time: 4:00 AM to 7:00 AM

The Londoner

All locations: Addison, Colleyville, Dallas

Doors open at 5 a.m.

Reservations are required for the Colleyville location.

From Across the Pond

1101 Cheek-Sparger Road, Suite 110

Colleyville, Texas 76034

Doors open at 11 a.m.

Replays of the coronation ceremony will be shown from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Adolphus Hotel

The Adolphus Hotel will be celebrating Coronation Day with an exclusive Royal Stay package available the entire month of May. Click here for additional information.

NBC will have live coverage of the coronation beginning at 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Click here for more on how to watch King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation on TV and online.

Check back for any updates.