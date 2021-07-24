Where to Watch and Celebrate the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in DFW

The Tokyo Olympic Games kicked off on Friday, and venues across the Dallas-Fort Worth area are making it possible for spectators to watch the games from their favorite local watering holes.

From Olympics-themed bar crawls to drink specials at sports bars, North Texans can cheer on Team USA and watch the world's greatest athletes compete at a variety of establishments across the metroplex.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Here is your list of the best places to watch and celebrate the Tokyo Olympics in North Texas.

Dallasites101, a lifestyle Instagram account and localized media company, has partnered with Smart City Apartments to host an Olympics Bar Crawl in Deep Ellum on Saturday, July 31.

With more than 10 bars and restaurants participating in the event, attendees can enjoy drink specials ranging from $4 to $8. The specials include everything from beers to cocktails to shots.

Each Deep Ellum establishment will celebrate a participating country with decorations and themed cocktails. Attendees can buy tickets online and come dressed in sports-themed outfits to celebrate the Tokyo Olympic Games from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 per person and serve as a cover, but do not include open bars or free drinks. The event is available to everyone ages 21 and up.

Check-in at Deep Ellum Distillery, located at 2880 Clover Street, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to receive a wristband, souvenir item, and map.

After the pub crawl, head to Mama Tried for an after party that will start at 5 p.m. The after party will include drinks, live music, and more.

The Deep Ellum bars and restaurants representing participating countries and states include:

This Uptown bar has dozens of TVs and three stories of bar space, making it a great spot to watch the Olympic Games. The owners told NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News that they will show any Olympic sport on TV during the bar’s business hours. Christies will also open earlier than their usual time of 11 a.m. for specific events.

Check the Christies Facebook page for updated details on when they will open early.

Christie's is located at 2817 Greenville Avenue in Dallas.

Located in Uptown, this indoor-outdoor venue will be broadcasting the Olympic Games and serving specialty drinks in honor of the festivities, including a $4 "Shot for the Gold" made with tequila, pineapple, orange juice, edible gold dust, and Tabasco, available all day throughout the Olympics. During happy hour, the bar is offering $5 frozen cocktails and select food items.

The Rustic is located at 3656 Howell Street in Dallas.

This beer garden in Trinity Groves, which features picnic tables and a shipping container bar, will have all of its 30 TVs tuned to the Olympics during the summer games. Menu items include beer, frozen cocktails, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and hotdogs.

ArtPark is located at 331 Singleton Blvd #100 in Dallas.

This Henderson bar has tons of TVs and extensive menu of food and beers, and it stays open until 2 a.m., making it the perfect place for fans to watch late-night Olympic events. Henderson Tap House also offers happy hour drink specials and half-priced wood-fired pizzas on Monday through Saturday.

Henderson Tap House is located at 2323 North Henderson Avenue in Dallas.

Located in State Tomas, this sports bar boasts 20 big screen TVs, parlor games, and a wrap-around cooled patio. Owner and Chef Jonathan Calabrese has curated an all-new menu, expanding the joint's brunch offering and adding salads and craft beers. Other menu items include smoked wings and brisket tacos.

The Nodding Donkey is located at 2900 Thomas Avenue in Dallas.

Located in the AT&T Discovery District, this bar at the Exchange has six TVs, with 20 more located in the surrounding area. The bar has eighty taps serving beer, wine, and cocktails. Nearby vendors sell food items like noodles, tacos, lobster rolls, and more.

Double Tap is located on South Akard Street in Dallas.

This downtown Dallas bar boasts 12,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor space and tons of large TVs. Happiest Hour offers cocktails, wine, and more than 50 different beers. Menu items include the "Ferris Wheel of Wings" and the "Nacho Tower," both of which are great for feeding large groups.

Happiest Hour is located at 2616 Olive Street in Dallas.

This indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar in the AT&T Discovery District has 28 TVs and serves local beers, frozen cocktails, and more. Menu items include chicken fried steak, carnitas tacos, corn dogs, and queso.

Jaxon Beer Garden is located at 311 South Akard Street in Dallas.

This sports bar located next to the American Airlines Center boasts a 24-foot screen with other TVs located around the venue. The six bars throughout the space will help to keep sports fans hydrated as they watch the Olympic Games, and an extensive bar food lineup fuels guests as they enjoy the festivities. Menu items include carrot hummus, cheese fries, sandwiches, salads, build-your-own bowls, and more.

Hero is located at 3090 Olive Street in Dallas.

This Arlington sports bar is located next to Globe Life Field and features a 100-foot LED screen. Smaller TVs fill the venue, and guests can watch the Olympic Games from tiered seating. Multiple onsite restaurants serve food to attendees, and a nearby entertainment venue features ping pong, bowling, golf simulators, and more.

Texas Live! is located at 1650 East Randol Mill Road in Arlington.