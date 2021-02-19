Need Water? Where to Find Free Water Stations, Distribution Sites

Dallas-Fort Worth area residents without water service or consumable water can go to the following locations. Scroll to the bottom to find water donation locations.
Arlington
- Bottled water available Friday only until supplies are gone, unless otherwise noted
- Cornerstone Baptist Church at 5415 Matlock Rd.
- Grace Community Church at 801 W. Bardin Rd.
- Koinonia Christian Church at 2455 S.E. Green Oak Blvd.
- Lake Arlington Baptist Church at 2912 Little Rd. (9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, until supplies are gone)
- Pleasant Baptist Church at 4400 Pleasantview Drive
- Tabernacle Baptist Church at 2500 W. Randol Mill Road (10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, until supplies are gone)
Fort Worth
- Fort Worth fire station 9 at 1575 Polaris Dr.
- Station 25 at 3801 N. Main St.
- Station 31 at 4209 Longstraw Dr.
- Station 38 at 13280 Park Vista Blvd.
- Station 41 at 11400 Willow Springs Rd.
- Trinity Springs Middle School at 3350 Keller Hicks Rd.
- Comanche Springs Elementary School at 8100 Comanche Springs Dr.
- Lake Country Christian School at 7050 Lake Country Dr. (Bring your own container)
- Western Hills High School at 3600 Boston Ave.
- Birchman Baptist Church at 9100 N. Normandale St. (Bring your own container)
- Cowtown Brewery at 1301 E. Belknap St.
- Panther Island Brewing at 501 N. Main St.
- Hop Fusion Ale Works at 200 E. Broadway Ave.
- Wild Acre Brewing at 1734 E. El Paso St.
Garland - Bottled Water
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Garland Central Library at 625 Austin St. (West parking lot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20)
Haslet
- Sendera Ranch Elementary School at 1216 Diamondback Ln.
Lewisville
Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center at 995 E. Valley Ridge Blvd. (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Bring your own container.) Contact Lewisville Department of Public Services at 214-673-9809 or 214-673-9129 for more information.
North Richland Hills - Bottled Water
Gateway Church at 7501 Davis Blvd. (8 a.m. Saturday until supplies are gone.)
Plano
- Plano Event Center at 2000 East Spring Creek Pkwy. (12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Feb. 20-22)
- Grace Church Plano at 3301 Preston Rd. (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 or until supplies last)
Saginaw
- Willow Creek Elementary School at 1100 W. McLeroy Blvd.
Water Donations
- Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery at 509 W. State St.
- Rosalind Coffee at 107 N. Sixth St.