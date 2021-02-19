Need Water? Where to Find Free Water Stations, Distribution Sites

Dallas-Fort Worth area residents without water service or consumable water can go to the following locations. Scroll to the bottom to find water donation locations.

Arlington

Bottled water available Friday only until supplies are gone, unless otherwise noted

Cornerstone Baptist Church at 5415 Matlock Rd.

Grace Community Church at 801 W. Bardin Rd.

Koinonia Christian Church at 2455 S.E. Green Oak Blvd.

Lake Arlington Baptist Church at 2912 Little Rd. (9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, until supplies are gone)

until supplies are gone) Pleasant Baptist Church at 4400 Pleasantview Drive

Tabernacle Baptist Church at 2500 W. Randol Mill Road (10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, until supplies are gone)

Fort Worth

Fort Worth fire station 9 at 1575 Polaris Dr.

Station 25 at 3801 N. Main St.

Station 31 at 4209 Longstraw Dr.

Station 38 at 13280 Park Vista Blvd.

Station 41 at 11400 Willow Springs Rd.

Trinity Springs Middle School at 3350 Keller Hicks Rd.

Comanche Springs Elementary School at 8100 Comanche Springs Dr.

Lake Country Christian School at 7050 Lake Country Dr. (Bring your own container)

Western Hills High School at 3600 Boston Ave.

Birchman Baptist Church at 9100 N. Normandale St. (Bring your own container)

Cowtown Brewery at 1301 E. Belknap St.

Panther Island Brewing at 501 N. Main St.

Hop Fusion Ale Works at 200 E. Broadway Ave.

Wild Acre Brewing at 1734 E. El Paso St.

Garland - Bottled Water

Garland Central Library at 625 Austin St. (West parking lot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20)

Haslet

Sendera Ranch Elementary School at 1216 Diamondback Ln.

Lewisville

Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center at 995 E. Valley Ridge Blvd. (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Bring your own container.) Contact Lewisville Department of Public Services at 214-673-9809 or 214-673-9129 for more information.

North Richland Hills - Bottled Water

Gateway Church at 7501 Davis Blvd. (8 a.m. Saturday until supplies are gone.)

Plano

Plano Event Center at 2000 East Spring Creek Pkwy. (12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Feb. 20-22 )

) Grace Church Plano at 3301 Preston Rd. (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 or until supplies last)

Saginaw

Willow Creek Elementary School at 1100 W. McLeroy Blvd.

Water Donations