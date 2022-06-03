Where to Find Donut Deals in North Texas on National Donut Day

June 3 marks National Donut Day, and stores across North Texas are offering meal deals and free treats to celebrate this sweet occasion.

The holiday was first created by the Salvation Army in Chicago in 1938 to help those in need during the Great Depression.

Here is a list of donut shops around North Texas with special offers in honor of National Donut Day:

Dunkin'

Dunkin' is offering customers a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage in celebration of National Donut Day.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering three deals on National Donut Day. Customers can receive any donut for free on Friday, June 3. They can also get an original glazed dozen for $1 with the purchase of any dozen or 16 mini-donuts. Visitors can also buy a Kreme Eat Doughnuts hat for 50% off. Finally, customers on National Donut Day will receive a coupon to return to the store to receive a new mystery glaze donut the following Friday, June 10.

McDonald's

Customers can pay just 99 cents for any size Premium Roast or iced coffee on National Donut Day when they make their purchase through the app.

7-Eleven

This convenience store is offering a special deal for reward members on National Donut Day. Reward members can take advantage of a buy-one, get-one deal at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores on June 3.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Guests at this donut chain can get a free glazed doughnut with any purchase. The deal runs from 5 a.m. to noon on June 3.

The Salty Donut

This Dallas donut shop is offering 25% off merch only on National Donut Day. The store is also offering its new rainbow cookie and Cookies & Cream "spill" donuts on June 3. According to the Salty Donut, customers can cut into the donuts for a surprise "spill" experience.

Tim Hortons

This coffee restaurant with over 500 locations across the country is offering a buy-one, get-one donut deal through June 5 for customers who are registered Tim Rewards members.