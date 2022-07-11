With the ongoing heatwave, cooling stations are opening up around the Metroplex to provide North Texans with a place to cool off and get out of the dangerous summer heat.

North Texas is under an extended heat advisory that has regularly seen temperatures climb above 100 degrees. NBC 5's team of Weather Experts said we should expect heat index values from 103 to 107 through the middle of this week. Areas to the west are under an Excessive Heat Warning.

SALVATION ARMY COOLING STATIONS

The Salvation Army also provides cooling stations in area facilities to help reach as many in need of relief as possible. These facilities offer individuals with normal services, air conditioning, and water while on site.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

For a list of Salvation Army cooling locations across all of DFW, visit their website.

DALLAS COUNTY COOLING STATIONS

Dallas County announced Monday they were opening a number of cooling stations in each county district to help residents cool off this summer. Find the list of Dallas County cooling stations here.

For those without regular access to heat relief, Dallas County recommends visiting the nearest cooling station immediately. Find more information on the City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management Twitter and Facebook pages.

TARRANT COUNTY COOLING STATIONS

Tarrant County and Tarrant Cares have a large network of community centers, libraries and other facilities that are currently functioning as cooling stations. Find the nearest one on the Tarrant Cares website.

DENTON COUNTY COOLING STATIONS

Denton County has several cooling stations available during the extreme heat. Select locations provide bottled water, food and overnight shelter. Find a full list on the City of Denton website.

PLANO COOLING STATIONS

The City of Plano is making all libraries, except Harrington, available to serve as cooling centers, the city said Monday.

Other locations in Plano include Carpenter Recreation Center, Oak Point Recreation Center, Tom Muhlehbeck Recreation Center, Liberty Recreation Center and the Sam Johnson Recreation Center which is a good option for seniors, the city said.

The City of Plano encourages residents to take some steps to conserve energy including turning off unnecessary lights, turning up the thermostat two to three degrees and limiting the use of large appliances. Visit plano.gov for more information.