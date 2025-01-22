After a cold stretch of weather, milder temperatures are on the way.

So far this winter, DFW Airport has recorded 18 freezes. The coldest falling on Monday, January 20th as the temperature plummeted to 20 degrees.

Temperatures will gradually increase late week, climbing back into the 50s by Friday afternoon. Normal high temperatures this time of year are 57 degrees. While most of next week will feature temperatures slightly below normal, highs will bounce back into the low 60s for the final two days of January.

Looking ahead to February, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures for the month.

Our typical high temperature as we start the month of February is in the upper 50s. By the end of February, normal high temperatures hover in the mid-60s.

The average last freeze doesn't occur until March 12, but last year our final freeze happened on February 18. Could we be in for a repeat? Only time will tell. For the latest forecast, click here.