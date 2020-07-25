When Will Coronavirus Cases Peak? It's Getting Harder for Experts to Predict

“If these trends continue to go up, I think this wave could continue through the winter," epidemiologist Loren Lipworth said

The United States passed a grim milestone Thursday, exceeding 4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 145,000 deaths nationwide, NBC News reports. As the virus continues to spread in more than 30 states, experts say it could be a while before the country sees the end of this surge of infections.

In the early months of the pandemic in the U.S., the number of daily deaths peaked around mid-April, with more than 2,300 reported fatalities, before gradually falling to less than 1,000 deaths per day. Daily cases, which had fallen to a plateau of around 20,000 in mid-May through early June, have reached record highs in recent weeks.

But the changing demographics of the latest outbreaks across the country, combined with inconsistent mitigation strategies by states, are making it more challenging for scientists to predict when the worrying new upward curve may start to level out.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

