What's Up With That Abandoned Mansion You Can See From I-35 in Sanger?

For more than 30 years, a three-story mansion sat vacant in Sanger, an hour northwest of Dallas in Denton County. The mammoth building on South Stemmons Street can be seen atop a hill by drivers cruising along Interstate 35.

The 27,000-square-foot residence was built in the 1980s by the Powell family, who wanted to turn it into a ranch for breeding and selling horses. The property was originally 72 acres and called the Double JP Ranch.

After a set of unforeseen circumstances, construction stopped and the mansion remained unoccupied for decades. Then, in 2020, a new owner decided to bring it back to life.

