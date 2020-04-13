‘What’s Behind You?’ – Dallas Councilman Explains Colorful Collections

Because of social distancing restrictions, Dallas City Council members have started attending meetings from home using teleconference technology.

You may have noticed a colorful and complex background behind Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano. Behind him is an impressive collection Funko Pop figures, bobbleheads and movie memorabilia.

Medrano explained that he is a huge fan of horror movies and has an extensive collection of horror movie icons. He sent NBC 5 pictures of his collection that includes Jason Vorhees, Freddy Krueger, Chucky and even the Wicked Witch of the West.

Medrano said that he has been an NBA fan for most of his life and there is no surprise that he loves the Dallas Mavericks. He is also proud of his very extensive collection of Mavericks bobbleheads.