‘What’s Behind You?’ – Dallas Councilman Explains Colorful Collections

You may have noticed a colorful and complex collection behind Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano during teleconference Council meetings.

By Larry Collins

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano

Because of social distancing restrictions, Dallas City Council members have started attending meetings from home using teleconference technology.

Medrano explained that he is a huge fan of horror movies and has an extensive collection of horror movie icons. He sent NBC 5 pictures of his collection that includes Jason Vorhees, Freddy Krueger, Chucky and even the Wicked Witch of the West.

The latest news from around North Texas.

Medrano said that he has been an NBA fan for most of his life and there is no surprise that he loves the Dallas Mavericks. He is also proud of his very extensive collection of Mavericks bobbleheads.

