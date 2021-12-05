Whatever Happened to That Cobra Missing in Grand Prairie?

It's been four months since Grand Prairie officials told residents to be on the lookout for a poisonous reptile, so what happened?
You may remember in August, Grand Prairie Animal Services reported a venomous West African Banded Cobra was on the loose.
The venomous snake's owner reported his cobra was missing from its enclosure at a home in the 1800 block of Cherry Street near Interstate 30 and Belt Line Road on August 3.
Animal services, the owner and a venomous snake apprehension professional searched but never found the snake.
NBC 5 viewers have asked for updates several times since.
"Did they ever find that missing cobra snake? I saw the report where it was missing but nothing after that," asked Lance.
"Concerned that no one is actively looking for this deadly Cobra Snake," said Jo. "Isn't ANYONE CONCERNED?"
NBCDFW has asked repeatedly and been told there's nothing new in the search.
"There is no update - still missing," said Grand Prairie Public Information Officer Mark Beseda. "If there ever is an update, I will notify the media with a press release."
So, four months later, the snake is still missing.
As in the past, authorities ask residents if they see any type of reptile similar to the cobra that disappeared, do not approach it and call immediately to 911.
Area hospitals are also prepared with safety protocols on how to treat this type of snakebite in the event of someone comes into contact with the cobra.
Grand Prairie Police said the cobra's owner did have a valid state-issued license to own the snake in question. He insists he believes the snake likely slithered into his walls or attic and died in the heat.