Whataburger celebrates 73 years with its own holiday

To celebrate the restaurant’s 73rd birthday the company is claiming Aug. 8 National Whataburger Day.

The new holiday honors the founder Harmon Dobson’s vision for the restaurant and gives back to fans who have made the brand what it is today according to a press release from the company.

On Aug. 8 Whataburger Rewards members can receive a free Whataburger through the app. Members must have placed an order in the last 12 months to be considered active and eligible for the deal.

For table tent collectors, the restaurant will be handing out inaugural National Whataburger Day table tents to guests in honor of the brand's birthday.

As part of the celebration, the company is donating $73,000 -- $1,000 for every year in business -- to relieve school lunch debt with All for Lunch.

Whataburger is headquartered in San Antonio and was founded in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today the restaurant has over 950 locations, 717 of which are in Texas.