What Would You Name a Bridge? Fort Worth Plans to Name 3 Panther Island Bridges

A special committee has narrowed the list of names for the three new Fort Worth bridges after 1,739 people submitted suggestions, city officials say.

For now, the bridges are known only by the streets they connect: Main, White Settlement and Henderson.

The city of Fort Worth plans to give them their own names and opened up the process to public suggestions.

The bridges were built as part of the Panther Island flood control project.

The plan is to eventually re-route the Trinity River under them.

One suggestion from the Fort Worth Police Officers Association was to name the bridges after officers who have died in the line of duty.

The city's only guidance is that they promote community pride and connectivity to the Trinity River and celebrate the history and culture of Fort Worth.

The city says it'll soon put the names of the finalists up for a public vote.