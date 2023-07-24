What were those mysterious lights seen over Texas Sunday night?

Another set of mysterious lights was reported flying over Texas Sunday night.

The lights were spotted here in Dallas Fort Worth and far away as San Angelo. NBC 5 viewers spotted the lights between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. In at least three videos, you see the lights and then a cloud of smoke.

"Unusual sighting around 9 p.m. It was a clear sky, but this object looked like it had a massive cloud around it. Then, all of a sudden, it shot out beams of light in front of it," wrote one NBC 5 viewer, Jennifer Dominguez.

So what was it? Not a UFO? According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the culprit was likely a SpaceX rocket launch in Florida. The launch occurred at 7:50 p.m. CT on Sunday.

According to SpaceX's website, the Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites into orbit launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, 90 minutes before the lights were spotted. This was the sixth launch and landing of this Falcon-9 rocket’s first-stage booster.

Apparently, this is not the first time a SpaceX launch has been mistaken for a UFO. Starlink satellites have been known to deceive observers, as they appear as a train of glowing lights when in orbit.

SpaceX has already deployed over 700 Starlink satellites into orbit and has plans to launch an additional 12,000 satellites. The purpose of these satellites is to provide internet access to rural areas globally.