What Travelers Can Expect During Labor Day Weekend

With Labor Day just around the corner, Americans are getting ready for the last long weekend of the summer.

This summer has seen super busy for airports with increased disruption as travel demand surged following the pandemic.

Flight delays and cancellation rates are well above 2019 averages and travelers should be prepared for those ongoing disruptions over the holiday weekend.

According to the travel app Hopper's Labor Day Outlook, over 12.7 million passengers are expected to depart from US airports over the long weekend.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

With 501,724 passengers scheduled to depart over Labor Day weekend, Dallas Fort-Worth (DFW) airport is expected to be the 4th busiest airport in the U.S.

Which airports are expected to be the busiest?

Atlanta (ATL) - 701,060 passengers; Busiest time to depart: 10:00PM (25% flights delayed in August) Denver (DEN) - 531,809 passengers; Busiest time to depart: 11:00AM (29% flights delayed in August) Los Angeles (LAX) - 515,581 passengers; Busiest time to depart: 8:00AM (21% flights delayed in August) Dallas Fort-Worth (DFW) - 501,724 passengers; Busiest time to depart: 10:00AM (24% flights delayed in August) New York City (JFK) - 471,607 passengers; Busiest time to depart: 6:00PM (33% flights delayed in August) Chicago O'Hare (ORD) - 468,912 passengers; Busiest time to depart: 5:00PM (23% flights delayed in August) Las Vegas (LAS) - 458,143 passengers; Busiest time to depart: 9:00AM (34% flights delayed in August) Orlando (MCO) - 393,565 passengers; Busiest time to depart: 7:00AM (31% flights delayed in August) Seattle (SEA) - 351,420 passengers; Busiest time to depart: 7:00 AM (20% flights delayed in August) Miami (MIA) - 344,661 passengers; Busiest time to depart: 10:00 AM (22% flights delayed in August)

Worst airports for flight delays & cancellations in August:

Chicago (MDW) - 47% of flights delayed in August on average Baltimore/Washington (BW) - 43% flights delayed in August on average Newark (EWR) - 37% flights delayed in August on average Las Vegas (LAS) - 34% flights delayed in August on average New York City (JFK) - 33% of flights delayed in August on average

Best airports for flight delays & cancellations in August:

Juneau (JNU) - 3% of flights delayed in August on average Anchorage (ANC) - 13% of flights delayed in August on average Boise (BOI) - 15% of flights delayed in August on average Kahului, Hawaii (OGG) - 17% of flights delayed in August on average Salt Lake City (SLC) - 17% of flights delayed in August on average

How can travelers prepare for disruption over Labor Day Weekend?