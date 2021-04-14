vehicle registration

What to Know If You Didn't Get Your Vehicle Registration Renewed

By Vince Sims

If you been putting it off renewing your car registration because of the coronavirus pandemic waive, you're out of luck. The temporary waiver ended Wednesday. NBC 5 reporter Vince Sims reports on what to know if you didn't make the deadline.

There were long lines at some tax offices today as a lot of people tried to get things taken care of on the last day of the waiver for registration renewals.

"Here I am on my lunch hour taking an extra hour for lunch," said car registration renewal customer, Victoria Allen.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The waiver was put in place in March of last year due to the pandemic.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Irving ISD 5 mins ago

MacArthur High School in Irving on Lockdown, Possible Student With Gun on Campus: Police

After today, police may begin ticketing drivers without a current registration sticker or current registration receipt.

"If you are pulled over and cited for an expired registration you could face a fine of up to $200 as well as late registration penalties when you do eventually go in and register," said Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Public Information Officer, Adam Shaivitz.

If you missed out renewing Wednesday, you can still get it done.

"You are able to renew online as long as your sticker isn't more than nine months overdue,” Shaivitz said. “When you do register online, renew your registration online, you will get a registration receipt which is something that you can show to law enforcement to prove you've registered the vehicle."

Don't forget to make sure you have a valid passing vehicle inspection before renewing your registration.

For more details click here.

This article tagged under:

vehicle registrationpandemicTexas Department of Motor Vehiclesinspections
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us