What to Know About the ‘Milk Crate Challenge' and Why Doctors Say Just Don't Do It

Doctors are urging you to sit out on the latest viral challenge appearing on social media while sites like TikTok are taking down videos of the dangerous "challenge."

The 'Milk Crate Challenge' calls for stacking milk crates in the shape of a pyramid and successfully walking up one side and down the other. The problem is when people can't make it across they end up on the ground -- sometimes hurt badly.

LaKhristy King recently recorded a video on her phone of a woman doing the challenge outside a Dallas gas station. The woman fell and hit the ground hard.

King's disturbing video showed the woman laying on the ground with a pool of blood around her head.

King said she didn't know the woman but stayed with her until paramedics arrived.

"After like a minute or so she started talking. She tried to get up. We told her to stay still until the ambulance got there," said King.

Citing health privacy laws, Dallas police and the fire departments could not tell us more about the extent of the woman's injuries.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the woman did survive.

Pediatrician Marcial Oquendo said many of these viral challenges end with a trip to the hospital — hospitals that are already overwhelmed due to COVID-19 and RSV cases.

"At this point, the hospitals are not the place we want people to go, especially for something we can definitely avoid and prevent," said Oquendo, with Children's Health in Dallas. "We don't have a lot of hospital beds available for kids and adults for things that we can prevent like this. We want to keep beds available for the pandemic that we're trying to deal with."

He's also asking parents to be aware of the 'Milk Crate Challenge' and explain to their kids why they shouldn't try it.

It's unclear how many minor or serious injuries have been sustained from the challenge but most videos end with people falling hard.

The "Milk Crate Challenge" is the latest in a genre known as 'fail videos,' but could be one of the most dangerous. Doctors told NBC injuries from the hard fall could include broken bones, torn ligaments, concussions, and even serious brain bleeds or spinal cord injuries that could lead to lifelong damage.

Concerns from doctors and safety experts have led some social media platforms, like TikTok, to remove the videos in an effort to stop others from trying it and ending up seriously injured.

"TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off," a TikTok spokesperson said in an email to NBC News.