What To Buy For the Moms in Your Life This Mother's Day

Mother's Day is coming up and it's time to recognize the women who take care of us.

We spoke to a shopping expert about some ideas you may be able to pull off for Sunday.

This year, moms want to spend time with the people they love.

According to shopping site RetailMeNot, most Americans are still planning to celebrate at home.

For gifts, simple is also the best this year — try flowers, a book club membership, orchids or even a nice restaurant.

"These days, you would be hard pressed to find a restaurant that is not offering buy online, pick up curbside," Sara Skirboll of RetailMeNot said. "So consider getting her favorite Italian restaurant, maybe her favorite Chinese takeout, something like that — one of her favorite foods that you can really create a beautiful custom spread."