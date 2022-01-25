wildlife

What the Flock? Abundance of Birds Seen All Over North Texas

Linda Ashley

North Texans say they've been seeing more and more massive flocks of birds around DFW lately.

It almost looks like a scene from the Alfred Hitchcock classic film, "The Birds," right?

NBC 5 Reporter Larry Collins posted the video above on his Instagram page last week of an abundance of birds hanging out in a parking lot before dawn in Irving.

An NBC 5 viewer in Rockwall snapped several photos of what appears to be thousands of birds that landed right outside of her window.

Thousands of Birds Fill Field Near Rockwall Apartment Complex

