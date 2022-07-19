On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued what is known as a Red Flag Fire Warning for all of North and Central Texas through the end of the night amid extremely hot and dry conditions. Here's what it means:

Per the NWS website, "a Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly."

During a Red Flag Warning, the NWS says to avoid any activities that could cause fire such as burning or tossing a cigarette butt. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, there are burn bans in the overwhelming majority of counties across the state.

The NWS and local fire departments ask that you report any fires to your nearest department and take precautions to avoid wildfires and grassfires.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.