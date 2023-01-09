What Are the Words to the TCU Chant?

As Texas Christian University takes the national stage the three letters TCU are becoming more well known and no doubt people are learning about Horned Frogs too.

But there's a chant that many are learning for the first time. It's called the Riff Ram chant, you may have heard it while watching NBC 5 Today Friday morning as NBC 5 TCU alum Deborah Ferguson closed out the newscast on her way to catch a flight to see the Horned Frogs play at SoFi Stadium.

NBC 5's TCU alum Deborah Ferguson delivers the TCU Chant to close out NBC 5 Today.

TCU says it's one of the nation's oldest known chants dating back to at least the 1920s.

The words are:

"Riff, Ram, Bah Zoo

Lickety, Lickety, Zoo, Zoo

Who, Wah, Wah, Who

Give 'em Hell, TCU."

Hype videos of the chant are displayed on the big screen before kickoff at Amon G. Carter Stadium before every home game. They all end with TCU alum and legends like Bob Lilly, Sean Payton, Ladanian Tomlinson and Andy Dalton proclaiming "give 'em hell TCU!"

TCU Magazine writes that the cheer has changed and evolved through the years and an early version with slightly different words appears in a 1905 Horned Frog yearbook.

