WH Officials Reopen Discussion of Renaming Military Bases Named after Confederate Generals

Conversations among White House officials in recent days about renaming the bases have been spurred by a growing recognition in the West Wing that the names of the bases will eventually be changed — with or without Trump's backing

Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images

White House officials are revisiting the idea of renaming U.S. military bases that are named after Confederate generals, a move President Donald Trump had previously rejected, three senior administration officials told NBC News.

Conversations among White House officials in recent days about renaming the bases have been spurred by a growing recognition in the West Wing that the names of the bases will eventually be changed — with or without Trump's backing — given widespread support for the idea and the momentum it has gained in Congress even among lawmakers from the president's own party. So White House officials are debating whether Trump should support a process for renaming them in order for him to have a say in who they are named after, officials said.

The officials said Trump said they don't know if Trump will change his mind, or how he might explain such a sharp reversal, but thought the president may be warming to the idea because after rejecting the idea last week, he is again allowing a discussion about the issue.

