Westbound Lanes of I-30 in Mesquite to Close for Weekend Bridge Work

The City of Mesquite has announced that all lanes along westbound I-30 at Galloway Avenue will be closed on Saturday evening for bridge work.

According to the City of Mesquite, starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday, all lanes of westbound I-30 will be closed and motorists will be detoured to take Exit 57 to Galloway Avenue.

Drivers will remain on the frontage road and will use the entrance ramp after Gus Thomasson Road to access westbound I-30, the City of Mesquite said.

The City of Mesquite said the full main lane closure will be restored by 8 a.m. on Sunday.

All scheduled work and closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, the City said.

For more information related to the 635 East Project, visit www.635east.com.