Westbound lanes of I-20 shut down in Dallas after fatal crash involving Arlington police officer

The westbound lanes of I-20 are closed in Dallas after an Arlington police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to officials, the crash occurred near 1612 South St. Augustine Drive in Dallas at approximately 6:10 a.m.

Officials said the fatal crash occurred as cars were coming to a stop in the left lane. The officer could not stop his motorcycle in time, and he bumped into an SUV.

After hitting the SUV, the officer fell off his bike, and another vehicle ran over him then drove between the bike and the median wall on the left side of the interstate, officials said.

According to officials, the officer was hit by a dark-colored vehicle which fled the scene after the crash.

The westbound lanes of I-20 were closed while officers continued their investigation into the incident.

Police said they are looking for anyone with dashcam footage of the crash as it could aid in their investigation. Anyone with tips should call the Dallas County Sheriff's Office vehicle crime unit Detective Cheney at 214-589-2323.

