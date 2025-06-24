On most days, you'll find Jerry Figueroa with a ratchet or another tool in hand, working underneath the propped-open hood of a vehicle.

"No car comes in that’s the same," Figueroa said. "Each day is totally something different.”

He's worked in automotive repair for fifteen years in West Oak Cliff.

The owner of J&E Express Auto Service on Clarendon Drive, just east of Hampton Road, is also spending time walking to neighboring businesses, many of them car washes, tire shops and others centered around the automobile.

Figueroa said Tuesday he's handed out countless fliers to express opposition to a proposed rezoning affecting a commercial corridor with several Latino-owned businesses.

"I think there is a lot of mistrust in the community," Figueroa said.

Dallas City Council is expected to vote to approve a zoning change Wednesday that would allow new residential development along the corridor of Hampton Road and Clarendon Drive, which for decades have been home to a variety of small businesses.

District 1 council member Chad West says the intent is to create a neighborhood-centered zoning plan to address expected demand for development in the coming years and ensure whatever is built is more walkable with wider sidewalks and safer crossings.

"To get ahead of any commercial development that's going to end up coming down Hampton or Clarendon to guide it in a way that's in keeping with what the neighborhood wants," West said Tuesday.

The proposed rezoning comes after the adoption of the West Oak Cliff Area Plan (WOCAP) in 2022 which is designed to provide long-range vision for mobility, use of open space and urban design.

West acknowledged the rezoning has been a long process that includes support from three of the six neighborhood associations in the area, with two others not taking a stance and another deciding to remain neutral on the proposal.

Zeke Hochberg, who lives in Hampton Hills, a few blocks from the commercial corridor, says he doesn't want to see any existing businesses displaced, but said the city should be leading the direction for what the area may look like in the future, not the state legislature.

A new state law takes effect on September 1 that will allow mixed-use residential in any area zoned commercial across the state.

"No matter what happens, that change is coming," Hochberg said. "While this rezoning may not be great, in terms of protections for them (business owners), nobody is being actively displaced by it.”

Figueroa disagrees.

He, along with others with La Alianza, say they will urge the council to reject the proposed rezoning and work to include solutions he says will better protect existing businesses.

In a statement Tuesday, La Alianza said it was formed in response to the proposed rezoning of approximately 35 acres in the historically Latino Hampton-Clarendon corridor, and described itself as a coalition of small business owners, residents and community leaders pushing for a citywide approach to address displacement concerns.

"This path must include enforceable and funded anti-displacement protections for vulnerable residents and small businesses, preserve our cultural identity, and ensure equitable investment in communities like ours," the group said in a statement.