West Nile Virus Confirmed in Tarrant County, Mosquito Spraying Scheduled

A positive case of West Nile Virus in a mosquito has been confirmed in Tarrant County.

The mosquito sample was found in an unincorporated portion of the northwest section of the county.

Ground spraying for mosquitos has been scheduled for this location on Friday and Saturday, April 24-25, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

This is the first mosquito sample that has tested positive for West Nile in Tarrant County this year.

Since April 1, 188 mosquito samples have been tested in Tarrant County.

Last year, Tarrant County reported its first West Nile Virus positive mosquito sample on June 14.