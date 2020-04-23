Tarrant County

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Tarrant County, Mosquito Spraying Scheduled

mosquito sample west nile
NBC 5 News

A positive case of West Nile Virus in a mosquito has been confirmed in Tarrant County.

The mosquito sample was found in an unincorporated portion of the northwest section of the county.

Ground spraying for mosquitos has been scheduled for this location on Friday and Saturday, April 24-25, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 4 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Collin County 8 mins ago

25 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Collin County

This is the first mosquito sample that has tested positive for West Nile in Tarrant County this year.

Since April 1, 188 mosquito samples have been tested in Tarrant County.

Last year, Tarrant County reported its first West Nile Virus positive mosquito sample on June 14.

This article tagged under:

Tarrant County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us