West Nile Mosquito Control Spraying to Take Place in Dallas on Tuesday

Spraying is scheduled to take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting

Mosquito control spraying is set to take place in Dallas on Tuesday after mosquito pools were confirmed positive for the West Nile virus.

Spraying is scheduled to take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

One area to be sprayed is the 3900 block of Biglow Street, bounded by Stovall Drive on the north, Fernwood Avenue on the west, Dalton Drive on the east, and Ann Arbor Avenue on the south.

The second area to be sprayed is the 4500 block of Yancy Street, bounded by Linfield Road on the north, South Central Expressway on the west, Saipan Street on the east, and South Great Trinity Forest Way on the south.

Residents in the areas that will be sprayed should avoid contact with the insecticide by staying indoors.

People in their cars while trucks are spraying should stay in their vehicles with the windows up and air conditioner on until the trucks pass and the spray is no longer visible.

People who are outside during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them.

Residents who come into contact with the spray should wash the affected area with soap and water.

To protect against mosquito bites, Dallas residents should reduce outdoor activity during the evening and nighttime hours. Residents who are outside during these times should cover their arms and legs and use a mosquito repellent.  

Residents can prevent mosquito breeding by eliminating standing water like swimming pools that are not kept clean, stagnant ponds, pet watering dishes, birdbaths, potted plants, old tires, empty containers, toys, clogged rain gutters, and French drains.

