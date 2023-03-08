West Mesquite High School Girls Track Member Headed to Nike Indoor Nationals in New York

A West Mesquite High School student is looking forward to a special upcoming competition.

"I'm looking forward to competing against other girls from different areas,” 17-year-old track star Precious Okougbodu said. “I'm not looking forward to the cold."

Okougbodu heading to the cold of New York City to compete in the Nike Indoor Nationals track meet that she recently qualified for.

"When he told me I was like Nike Nationals,” Okougbodu said about finding out the news she qualified. “Because I always see it on Instagram and stuff. I was just like very excited."

She is currently ranked 18th in the country in the triple jump and top 50 for the long jump.

Balch Springs city council member Marie Tedei, along with the fire department and others helped give her a sendoff.

"I have my friends, people I don't even know congratulating me,” Okougbodu said. “Teachers I haven't even talked to before congratulating me. Wishing me good luck."

She's put in the hard work to get here. Along with working hard, she has advice for other young folks wanting to achieve their goals.

“Just believe,” Okougbodu said. “Have faith. Pray. But you also have to put the work in. You also have to build up your mindset and put the work in and have a growth mindset, not a fixed mindset. Just tell yourself you can do it every day."